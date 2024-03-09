Everton better Liverpool and Man City with crazy goal scoring statistic as struggles continue
Everton's issues in front of goal have been well documented this season but there's one statistic that makes their struggles even harder to comprehend.
As it stands, Sean Dyche's side sit 18th for goals scored in the league with 29 goals scored - that's four more than Burnley and seven more than Sheffield United. The only reason they aren't in a relegation scrap and cut adrift at the bottom of the table is their defensive record, which has been brilliant this season as they sit fourth in the league for goals conceded.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dyche has watched his side underperform in front of goal massively with just 29 goals from 44.58(xG) this season - a figure which shows that they've hit 16 goals fewer than they should’ve scored given the quality of chances they’ve generated. He addressed this in an interview after the West Ham defeat saying, "You can't say every week about xGs because it's through the roof again. You have to go and score a goal," Dyche told Sky Sports.
"Too many games have got away from us at Goodison. We can't keep creating chances and not killing a game off. The pressure is on us now to score goals. I can't keep standing here and talking about xG." Clearly, the frustration is telling. Fortunately, the re-awarding of four points has helped to lift them clear of the drop zone, but there are still fears of another points penalty at the end of the season as we await the hearing of the second charge.
In terms of the figures, Everton have actually had 15 different goalscorers in the league - that's more than Liverpool (14), Manchester City (12) the same as Arsenal and four less than leaders Newcastle United (19). Still, Abdoulaye Doucoure sits top of the charts with six for Dyche but he has failed to find the net since December 10. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin has gone 16 games without a goal. Set pieces have been a great source of goals for them but they can't rely on that for the rest of the campaign.
Goals are a huge issue and continue to be so. While there are plenty of players who have found the net this season, no one has managed to do so at a consistent rate other than Doucoure, meaning that a few of the 15 will need to step up to ensure Everton remain clear of the drop, but who that will be is anyone's guess given the struggles we've seen.