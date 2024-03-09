Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The forward is among the most wasteful finishers in the Premier League this season

Everton's issues in front of goal have been well documented this season but there's one statistic that makes their struggles even harder to comprehend.

As it stands, Sean Dyche's side sit 18th for goals scored in the league with 29 goals scored - that's four more than Burnley and seven more than Sheffield United. The only reason they aren't in a relegation scrap and cut adrift at the bottom of the table is their defensive record, which has been brilliant this season as they sit fourth in the league for goals conceded.

Dyche has watched his side underperform in front of goal massively with just 29 goals from 44.58(xG) this season - a figure which shows that they've hit 16 goals fewer than they should’ve scored given the quality of chances they’ve generated. He addressed this in an interview after the West Ham defeat saying, "You can't say every week about xGs because it's through the roof again. You have to go and score a goal," Dyche told Sky Sports.

"Too many games have got away from us at Goodison. We can't keep creating chances and not killing a game off. The pressure is on us now to score goals. I can't keep standing here and talking about xG." Clearly, the frustration is telling. Fortunately, the re-awarding of four points has helped to lift them clear of the drop zone, but there are still fears of another points penalty at the end of the season as we await the hearing of the second charge.