Everton boss gives honest verdict on Thomas Tuchel's England appointment

Everton FC news: Sean Dyche was asked about the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England manager.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has weighed in on the appointment of Thomas Tuchel for England, amid all of the media noise surrounding his nationality.

The former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain manager has signed on to become the new England manager, succeeding Gareth Southgate and he will assume control of the team after Lee Carsley’s final international break as interim manager in November.

Having been welcomed by the majority of the nation, there have been plenty of comments suggesting that the England manager should be English, with Jamie Carragher saying ‘it doesn’t feel right’ for the England manager not to be English.

It has certainly been a sub-topic that has got people talking and Dyche was asked about the issue at his press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Ipswich Town this weekend. “Most would have liked an England coach, that’s the general feeling I’ve had,” he claimed. “On the other hand, the game is diversifying all the time and he has a record that suggests he can do the job that’s for sure. That’s just the way it is, results are important, for obvious reasons, but they always are in terms of England.”

He was then asked how he felt about an Englishman not getting the opportunity; the likes of Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, alongside Carsley, were mentioned at one point or another as potential candidates. “I could imagine there’s a big process to go through. They mentioned 10 names, I was quite intrigued by that. “Out of the 10, I’d imagine there was some British-English coaches on the list. I certainly wasn’t - not that I asked to be - just before you ask.”

The topic also evolved into the pathway for English coaches and whether it is there for managers to get the opportunity to take on such a role. When asked it was disheartening whether an English coach wasn’t selected, Dyche hit back “I don’t think it’s disheartening, I just think it’s the reality of the modern game. Each pathway doesn’t always lead to where you want it to.

“It has changed so much football management, at the end of the day we all want to win and sometimes that gets lost in modern football. I don’t think he’ll be under any illusion about nationality, he knows he’s there to win. Gareth [Southgate] did a fantastic job across many different ways, but we didn’t win and his job now is to take it to the next level.”