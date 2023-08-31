The Everton manager spoke to the media ahead of their trip to Sheffield United this weekend.

Sean Dyche confirmed that it will be ‘touch-and-go’ this weekend for Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin after his recent cheekbone injury.

The Everton boss was in good spirits after his recorded their first victory of the season as they came from behind to beat Doncaster in the EFL Cup last night.

A goal on debut from Beto helped to turn around Everton’s fortunes as he brought them level last night and a late Arnaut Danjuma goal completed a late turnaround.

It should be a big confidence boost ahead of their Premier League game at the weekend as they face Sheffield United before the international break.

Heading into that, Dyche still has plenty of injuries to contend with. Plus, there’s a few players who could depart the club either today or tomorrow (deadline day) which could complicate matters.

In terms of injuries, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has seen a specialist regarding his fractured cheekbone and Dyche revealed he won’t require surgery..

The good news is that he has trained on his own to maintain his fitness and Dyche went onto say it was ‘touch-and-go’ for the weekend.

Dwight McNeil has also recovered well from an ankle ligament injury and trained with the squad today, and could be involved at the weekend.

Summer signing Jack Harrison is still building his fitness back up after a long-term injury and Dyche confirmed he is still working with the sports science team on his own.

There’s also Andre Gomes (calf) and Dele Alli (fitness) who are still unavailable as Dyche failed to comment on either player.

