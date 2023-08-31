Everton’s latest attacking signing Beto announced himself to the fans in the best way possible last night during his strong debut display against Doncaster.

The 25-year-old completed a £25m move on Tuesday and was thrust into action a day later as he enjoyed a successful 45-minute debut off the bench during the 2-1 victory over Doncaster in the EFL Cup.

Brought on at half-time, he gave Sean Dyche a focal point and his tireless attitude saw him grab a brilliant equaliser as well as then proceeding to hit the post and have a goal ruled out for offside.

Beto became the first player since Richarlison to score on his debut and his instant impact will be something to celebrate for fans who have watched their side struggle massively in front of goal for well over a year now.

There was a real air of confidence and passion from a player who revealed he was an Everton fan as a teenager, and he even drew comparisons to former fan-favourite Duncan Ferguson after he was seen jeering on his side with his collar up.

Dyche has brought in Arnaut Danjuma - who netted the winner last night - Jack Harrison and Youssef Chermiti and now Beto to help combat their goalscoring issues. Harrison is the only one who is yet to make his debut, but it’s certainly an improved attacking roster to rely on this season.

It means Dyche can revert to a front two that he used so often at Burnley if needed, or have players such as Danjuma who can play just off the forward, which will simply benefit more of his squad.

In terms of Beto, he proved last night - even against League Two opposition - that he can be a huge threat up front, as he displayed power, pace and strength that means Everton finally have a focal point to look for at any given opportunity.

Even in what was a performance that took him some time to get going, his goal saw him run onto a searching ball from Abdoulaye Doucoure, who fired in a long ball in behind the Doncaster defence - that’s something we’ve not seen from Everton in a long time.

Having a willing runner will help them to stretch defences and Beto’s deft one-touch finish shows he has the delicate side to his game as well.

Later, he rose to head powerfully from a James Garner cross which nearly broke the post, and also had a late goal ruled for offside after Idrissa Gueye waited too long to play a simple ball - there were strong moments to look back on.

The likes of Dwight McNeil, Harrison, Garner, Doucoure, Amadou Onana and Arnaut Danjuma will all love having someone like him up front as he will always be in and around the box - he’s also someone who links-up well and he averages over five touches in the penalty box per game.