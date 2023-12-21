The Everton boss commented on whether he will be able to bring in any signings in the upcoming window

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Everton manager Sean Dyche has commented on the possibility of bringing in any signings in January, in the build-up to their Premier League clash with Tottenham this weekend.

The Toffees crashed out of EFL Cup in the quarter-finals after losing on penalties to Fulham. Amadou Onana could have sent Everton through but he failed to convert his spot-kick and then Idrissa Gueye also missed, meaning it was heartbreak in a 7-6 shootout defeat.

Despite that loss, that defeat doesn't change the fact that they had won four league games in a row against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Burnley and Newcastle United. An impressive run but now they are without Abdoulaye Doucoure for at least another few weeks who has been their best player since Dyche arrived at the club in late-January. His absence is potentially a big blow given how important his goals have been but there are some options available in the form of Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Dobbin, and potentially, Andre Gomes.

Dyche believes his squad at full strength is a balanced squad and they are a strong all-round unit with options off the bench with everyone fit but he refrained from making any transfer promises given the current situation.

"We don’t know at the current time and we’ll be sitting tight and seeing what can be done." Dyche revealed. "Squad wise I think when everyone’s fit, I’ve spoken very honestly that I think we have a good squad and I think we have a balanced squad.

"The depth of it is being questioned with injuries and because of the game schedule; let’s have it right it’s a very thick set of games over December, the amount of and the turnaround. So that has affected us unfortunately. But, regarding the finance, we will have to see."

Gomes's contract runs out in the summer and if Everton want to cash in on him they could do but it may be difficult due to the fact that he hasn't played a competitive game this season. Plus, there's big interest in young stars Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana for big money. One is certainly more likely than the other but the safe bet is that both are going nowhere in January.