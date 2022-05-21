A look at all the latest Everton transfer news and rumours as Frank Lampard’s men prepare to face Arsenal in their final game.

Everton are on cloud nine heading into their final game after the drama of mid-week.

The Toffees came from behind against Crystal Palace to pull off a 3-2 win at Goodison Park, securing safety in the process.

It was a huge boost for Everton to confirm a place in next season’s Premier League with a game to spare, and they can now enjoy the final weekend stress-free.

That being said, Frank Lampard’s men will still want to beat Arsenal in their final game, with a chance to have a major say in the race for a top four spot.

As the build-up to the clash continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Virginia talks

Sporting CP are said to be chasing another loan deal for Everton youngster Joao Virginia.

Virginia has made just eight appearances across all competitions this season, but the Portuguese club are still chasing a deal, according to Record vis SportsWitness.

Sporting are said to have an option to buy in the goalkeeper’s loan deal, but they are said to prefer a loan deal due to feeling the option to buy fee is too high.

Lampard vow

Lampard says his squad has to improve over the course of this summer.

“They are discussions that will happen quickly,” he said when asked about keeping key players. “I’ve not felt that yet to be honest but if that is the case we will sit down and probably look at the best way through it... If I had my way, let me keep players that perform really well for the club then we can try and get as far forward as we can.

Speaking about transfers, Lampard added: "It (the squad) has to improve. We have to improve. I have to improve.

“I have to get to work in pre-season. I didn't have a pre-season [with this squad], now me and my staff do. Can we make the squad stronger and more balanced? I believe we can.

“We will look at everything in that way and it is important we look at it quickly... we have Kevin Thelwell now and we have the board that are interested in trying to get the best out of this club.