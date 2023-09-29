Everton break unwanted record after stunning turnaround in form

The Toffees seemed to have turned a corner after back-to-back wins under Sean Dyche.

Everton’s recent turnaround in form has come just at the right time after a tough start to the new season.

After four losses in five games prior to their win over Brentford, pressure was starting to mount on the players and Sean Dyche but the mood has completely changed in the space of four days.

Not only was the Brentford win mightily impressive, the away win over Unai Emery’s side was also a strong result at Villa Park.

Over recent years, dating back to Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, the club have struggled for any kind of consistency and that resulted in some unwanted records developing across that time.

Their win over Aston Villa in the cup meant that Everton have won back-to-back away games against top-flight opposition for the first time since April-May 2021, and the first time they have done so in front of fans since August-September 2016

Furthermore, it was the first time Everton have won away at two top-flight clubs in the space of a week since 3-0 at Newcastle and 3-1 at Fulham in March 2014 and now they can certainly forward.

Unfortunately, it’s their home form that has been the issue so far this season; with losses against Fulham, Wolves and Arsenal, things began to look bleak and increasingly frustrating after passing up several goalscoring opportunities.

Fulham and Wolves saw them dominate with 34 shots across those two games and their successive away wins have bred fresh belief and confidence that they can translate such form to Goodison Park where they are yet to score this season.

Fortunately, their confidence has returned at the right time as they are set to face off against relegation favourites Bournemouth and Luton in their next two fixtures.