Everton transfer rumours: The bargain move could help Sean Dyche fix one specific issue.

Everton’s defence was revered last season for its consistency and organisation but there was one caveat that needs addressing.

Finishing with the fourth-best defence behind the trio of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal is an exceptional feat that was largely down to the tactics of Sean Dyche and the performances from key figures such as James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jordan Pickford, among others.

Yet, in hindsight, it is an even better achievement given that they never solidified the right-back position. Nathan Patterson began the season there but failed to produce consistent performances to gain Dyche’s trust, while veteran’s Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman gave solid, yet limited performances. Then there was Ben Godfrey, who enjoyed a strong spell in the second-half of the season, but he has since departed for Atalanta.

There is also the fact that their full-backs contribute little in attacking quality as Vitalyi Mykolenko at left-back provides stability but little invention going the other way. That’s why the latest links from Tutto Mercato Web are intriguing, as they target the young right-back Jackson Tchatchoua from Hellas Verona.

Interestingly, he penned a three-year-deal following his permanent signing from Charleroi on June 3 but the Italian side are hoping to make an instant profit after signing him for just €2million [£1.69m]. Everton are linked with a move costing around €8m [£6.77m] which would certainly be cost-effective and keeping within their current window transfer plan of signing lower-cost players.

Tchatchoua, 22, is a Cameroon international who broke through in Belgium before enjoying a loan spell at Verona last season. He played 27 times and registered two assists playing the majority of his games at right-back - but he also featured further forward in midfield and on the left flank on one occasion. While his figures leave a lot to be desired, there are some standout figures.

For example, he ranked high for interceptions and tackles combined as well as clearances but, notably, he ranked high for crosses into the penalty area which will certainly help Everton build an extra threat. He also was very rarely dispossessed or mis-controlled the ball and lost few aerial duels.