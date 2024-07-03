Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are expected to make some summer sales as well as signings this transfer window.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window is starting to burst into life, with numerous links being reported and discussions held with rival clubs. One of the latest updates to emerge on the Reds was the break down of conversation between them and Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon.

The winger’s head has ‘been turned’ amid the interest but according to The Telegraph, his ‘dream move’ to his boyhood has been denied as Liverpool failed to match Newcastle’s asking price. While Gordon is still keen on pursuing a transfer to Anfield, and TEAMtalk have claimed the club ‘remain hopeful’ of getting a deal over the line, there are other players in his position connected to the club.

Liverpool are due to undergo a period of transition under new manager Arne Slot, who is looking to bring in players of his own to add to his inherited squad. It also remains to be seen whether a further Jurgen Klopp signing will be moved on, following some recent exit links.

Luis Díaz is one man who has been attracting interest and a new report from Football Insider claims that the club will now ‘listen to offers’ for the Colombia international ahead of a potential summer sale. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are interested in Díaz, with the latter being an ideal move for him, as admitted by his father.

Mundo Deportivo also recently reported that Díaz is no longer ‘entirely happy’ at Anfield following the departure of Klopp at the end of last season. The report also claims that the 27-year-old has been ‘affected by certain criticisms levelled against him in the Liverpool environment’.

Díaz is under contract at Anfield until 2027 after signing in January 2022. The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature and brought him in from Porto for £45 million. Since his arrival, Díaz has been a prominent figure at Liverpool and contributed 13 goals and five assists in all competitions last season but his future at Anfield is becoming increasingly less likely as clubs show interest in snapping him up.

A report from AS last month claimed that Liverpool had placed a €75 million (£64m) asking price over Díaz and were not willing to let him leave for anything less. However, following the news that the club are now open to offers, there could be room for negotiation. Especially as the Reds are actively looking for new wide players of their own.