Everton could end Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer worry by signing '£6m' experienced European striker
Everton’s concerns over their striker situation could be eased if they proceed with a move for Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik.
The experienced 30-year-old forward has been a consistent figure across clubs such as Juve, Napoli and Ajax across his career and could offer Everton a physical and potent threat which would suit Sean Dyche’s side. As it stands, Calvert-Lewin has just one year left on his current deal and reports claim he will not be looking to extend his contract.
That leaves Everton in the unfortunate position of ensuring their attack is well-stocked ahead of the season. Beto and Youssouf Chermiti have been working hard in pre-season but they also still have Neal Maupay on the books who will likely depart at some point before the window ends. Yet, if Calvert-Lewin goes, they would lose a key starter and Milik could be a necessary stop-gap.
According to Tutto Sport, Everton have asked about the availability of Milik. It’s said West Ham and Brentford are also keeping an eye on any developments and Juventus are reportedly looking for a fee between £5million and £5.8million. With his deal set to expire in 2026, Milik isn’t under any pressure to leave but the hiring of Thiago Motta is likely to result in squad changes this summer.
Milik made just seven starts in the league last season and is a back-up forward to the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Cheisa, Matías Soule and Kenan Yildiz. Moving to Everton would see him promoted to the first-choice, given his career experience and he would likely build on the eight goals he managed in all competitions last season.
Given the additions of Jack Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye and the imminent arrival of Jesper Lindstrom, as well as potentially another winger to come, Milik would have plenty of service as Everton created the 12th most expected goals last season.
Not only a goal scorer, Milik can help create chaos with his link-up play and direct nature as he averages over 3.5 shots p90, ranks in the 87th percentile for shot-creating actions and highly for expected assists. While he may not be a long-term solution, he is certainly a cheap and reliable option if Calvert-Lewin departs this summer.
