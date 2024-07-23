Liverpool FC transfer news | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The former Premier League star predicts an uncertain future.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes that Mohamed Salah has a make-or-break season ahead of him under new boss Arne Slot.

The pressure and talk around the Egyptian is largely around whether he will sign a new deal before next summer. As it stands, he has just one year on his deal and could leave on a free. For one of their greatest ever attackers to enter a season with such uncertainty - it’s certainly one detail that Slot would love to iron out sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also the tactical switch under the new manager to consider. Yet, if anything, his narrow front three that will be tasked with attacking with pace and energy should suit Salah. Links continue to be made over his future ‘replacement’ with right-sided attackers such as Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko two youngsters mentioned.

While there looks set to be no exit this summer, James, when speaking to Genting Casino, made the claim that this is Salah’s make-or-break campaign at the club, with an exit likely. "The logical thing would be to analyse the data around Salah. You have to look at the numbers and have an honest conversation about whether Salah enhances what Arne wants to do. If there is evidence to suggest not, then you start to look at the numbers of whether or not to keep him, but it has to be a business decision.

“Unless Mo is going to be the focal point going forward and the numbers suggest he can do that, then there is always going to be a price he can be sold for and someone who can be brought in.

"Forget the age thing, I don't think Mo has dropped off or shown any injury scare which would suggest anything needs to change from that perspective. If Mo is happy to stay and he is part of Arne Slot's future, then I think he stays for the foreseeable. However, if it doesn't align with Arne's vision and the money is right, I wouldn't be surprised to see Mo move on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah managed 25 goals and 14 assists across 44 appearances in all competitions and was Liverpool’s top scorer once again. His quality and output doesn’t seem to be slowing down and his creative emergence has been a clear sign of him adapting his game after lightening pace - which he still possesses a great deal of - subsided ever so slightly.