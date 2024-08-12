Everton FC transfer news: The Toffees have been linked with the talented Brazilian.

Outlets in Spain have linked Everton with a move for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque - who is on the brink of leaving.

The Brazilian talent was signed from Athletico Paranaense in the summer of 2023 but he joined up with the squad in January 2024. Seen as a huge talent in South America, he had a strong record, he scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 45 games in 2023 but his move to the Catalan giants has failed to ignite for multiple reasons.

Minutes had been hard to come by under ex-manager Xavi and it led to Roque’s agent hitting out at the club hinting at a future move away. “We can’t understand why Vitor (Roque) has not been given more minutes,” said the player’s agent, Andre Cury, speaking to Catalan media in May. “If Barcelona do not let him develop… we will need to find a solution. (But) if Vitor Roque has to leave Barcelona, he will have to be sold.” And that could well happen this summer. Having signed Dani Olmo, the club cannot register the player until another player is sold. That could come in the form of Joao Felix, who is being linked with a return to Chelsea but Roque could also depart having failed to settle at the club.

Marca have reported that Everton are one club who could arrive with a £25m deal. Despite signing a deal until 2031, he remains unregistered for the upcoming La Liga campaign, further strengthening his chance of an exit. The Spanish report has claimed there is interest from Nottingham Forest, Everton, Girona, Porto and Real Sociedad and that the club want a resolution to the issue before the season begins this weekend.

He was described as a ‘talent’ by Barca forward Roberto Lewandowski and he is capable of playing across the front line as a direct and powerful attacker. Still only 19, his future has been tipped to be bright and with Barcelona unwilling to give him time, another club will be able to - and Everton are among the interested parties. Everton did multiple deals with Barcelona in the past, including signing Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne.