Everton could sign two forwards for £10m in attacking rebuild

Everton have been linked with a move for both Burnley’s Wout Weghorst and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele as they seek to add more firepower to their faltering attacking.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season thanks to a 1-0 win over Bournemouth but they finished the season as the league’s lowest scorers. To avoid what would be a third successive relegation battle, Sean Dyche needs to rectify their issues at the top of the pitch and these two targets could cost the club just £10m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to iPaper’s Northern Correspondent Mark Douglas, the club are pitching for at least two new strikers and the loan and free market is one they will consider. For example, the former Celtic and Fulham striker Dembele is a target as he is without a club after leaving Lyon. Everton had been linked with a move for Dembele during the January window, among many others, but given that the Frenchman is now a free agent, it could be the perfect time to move for him.

Despite boasting 70 goals and 19 assists in 172 matches for the French side, Dembele endured a difficult campaign as a back-up forward as he managed just three goals to his name last season. Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette took centre stage for Lyon with 27 goals in Ligue 1 while Dembele was forced to watch from the bench. However, Dembele is still only 26 and has been poised to earn a move away for a few seasons now.