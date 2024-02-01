Everton deadline day transfer news: Mason Holgate deal close & loan bid rejected for Brighton midfielder
Everton's deadline day has been quiet so far but they are close to agreeing a deal to allow another loan move.
Everton's deadline day is starting to heat up as reports state that Mason Holgate is close to joining Sheffield United on loan.
A lack of finances has meant that Everton are restricted in what business they can do and the loan market may offer a salvation for Sean Dyche's side who need a boost after a difficult spell.
As it stands, there is interest in their players and the club are reportedly (according to Sky Sports) on the lookout for a midfield recruit on deadline day, but it may prove difficult given the limited time left remaining in the window.
Mason Holgate to Sheffield United
According to the latest reports from Sky Sports News, Holgate is currently set to undergo a medical at Sheffield United; 'Mason Holgate is expected to undergo a medical at Sheffield United this afternoon. 'The centre-back is currently on loan at Southampton but has not been playing. United manager Chris Wilder has been determined to sign a centre-back before the deadline.'
Holgate has spent the first half of the season on loan at Southampton who are flying high in the Championship but he has only been allowed 469 minutes of action so far and he has been linked with finding a new club to earn more minutes.
United are also linked with a move for Ben Godfrey that move is considered unlikely, since he played against Fulham the other night. There was also an approach from VfB Stuttgart for Holgate who were interested in agreeing a loan move until the end of the season. However, Holgate is set to remain in England and re-join the Premier League where he will enter the relegation battle with United sat bottom of the league, eight points behind Everton.
Jakub Moder loan rejected
According to Polish reporter, Piotr Koźmiński (via WP SportoweFakty) Everton have had a loan offer rejected and the Polish midfielder reportedly rejected the idea of a move away and has decided to stay in Brighton. Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Everton were in the market for a midfielder, despite their limited funds and this certainly backs up that claim.
Moder was voted as the best player in the Polish Ekstraklasa prior to securing a move to Graham Potter's Brighton side at the time. He suffered a serious ACL injury which saw him the entirety of last season and he made his return to action on November 25, and has gone onto make three appearances so far this season with his most recent coming off the bench in the 4-0 loss to Luton Town.