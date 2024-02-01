Mason Holgate. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton's deadline day is starting to heat up as reports state that Mason Holgate is close to joining Sheffield United on loan.

A lack of finances has meant that Everton are restricted in what business they can do and the loan market may offer a salvation for Sean Dyche's side who need a boost after a difficult spell.

As it stands, there is interest in their players and the club are reportedly (according to Sky Sports) on the lookout for a midfield recruit on deadline day, but it may prove difficult given the limited time left remaining in the window.

Mason Holgate to Sheffield United

According to the latest reports from Sky Sports News, Holgate is currently set to undergo a medical at Sheffield United; 'Mason Holgate is expected to undergo a medical at Sheffield United this afternoon. 'The centre-back is currently on loan at Southampton but has not been playing. United manager Chris Wilder has been determined to sign a centre-back before the deadline.'

Holgate has spent the first half of the season on loan at Southampton who are flying high in the Championship but he has only been allowed 469 minutes of action so far and he has been linked with finding a new club to earn more minutes.

Jakub Moder loan rejected

According to Polish reporter, Piotr Koźmiński (via WP SportoweFakty) Everton have had a loan offer rejected and the Polish midfielder reportedly rejected the idea of a move away and has decided to stay in Brighton. Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Everton were in the market for a midfielder, despite their limited funds and this certainly backs up that claim.