Nottingham Forest have added to their squad as the fight for relegation with Everton and Luton Town intensifies.

As it stands, Forest, who were charged alongside Everton for breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules earlier this month, have completed two loans on deadline day.

Coming in is the highly talented Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund who has experience in the Bundesliga and the Champions League across the past few years since breaking through as a wonderkid. And they've also added another young gun; Portugal U20 striker Rodrigo Ribeiro has arrived on loan from Sporting for the rest of the season in a deal which has an option-to-buy.

Having been pulled on the same charge as Everton, many have pointed towards the fact that Forest's net spend of -£220m since returning to the Premier League in 2022 is far and above the figure of +£55m that Everton have recorded since the summer of 2021. Yet, it is Everton who have been charged not once, but twice having already suffered a points deduction.

Furthermore, those two signings for Forest mean that they have completed 47 deals since arriving back in the Premier League - combining all of their paid transfers, loans and free signings. No other side has made more in that time. But, for transparency, they have allowed a large number of players to leave as well.

They've allowed 16 players to leave on a permanent, with the £50m sale of Brennan Johnson being a big boost for FFP, but most have left on a free transfer. On top of that, to manage their huge squad, they've greenlit 29 loans across the four windows so far as well. As it stands, their January business may not be finished.

