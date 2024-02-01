Ben Godfrey was handed a start for Everton against Fulham. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Everton defensive duo Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate have been subject to interest from a combined four clubs as we reach transfer deadline day.

Both defenders have failed to make a real impression under Sean Dyche, with Godfrey managing just four appearances this season and Holgate, who is on loan at Southampton, who has played just seven times for the high-flying Saints.

As it stands, Everton's ability to source any replacements for either player is limited given their financial situation which tells us that it is unlikely they would allow the likes of Godfrey to leave in any deal. However, despite his lack of minutes, he has received interest from two big European clubs, while Holgate too has options.

Ben Godfrey

The versatile defender has reportedly been targeted by Serie A giants AC Milan and Ligue 1 side Monaco, according to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke. Both deals were set to be loans and it seems, given his lack of game time, that the two European sides believe they can tempt him away mid-season.

One club who also believes they can prise him away is Sheffield United. Sat bottom of the league and eight points behind Everton, it is unlikely that they would sanction a move to weaker themselves and strengthen a relegation rival. Sky Sports's Rob Dorsett confirmed their interest in Godfrey, but stipulated that there were other more achievable options such as Leicester City's Harry Souttar and Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall.

Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder has an interest in Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate. Sheffield United do have other options on their shortlist such as Joe Worrall and Harry Souttar.

Mason Holgate

Another defender linked with a move away is Holgate; the 27-year-old has 149 appearances for Everton but is currently on loan at Southampton. The high-flyers in the Championship have only allowed 469 minutes of action for the defender so far and he has been linked with finding a new club to earn more minutes.

Sheffield United are also linked with a move, as well as Godfrey, which would certainly see him given more minutes at a higher level. If that move is considered unlikely, Everton have received a last-gasp attempt by German side VfB Stuttgart for a loan move until the end of the season.