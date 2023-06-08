Everton have a big transfer window ahead of them as they look to improve on their last two seasons in the Premier League, which ended with them narrowly surviving relegation on the final day. There are players linked to exits from Goodison Park but plenty of potential new signings are also on Sean Dyche’s radar.

With just days to go, we’ve rounded up the latest updates for the Toffees for Thursday, June 8th, ahead of the summer transfer window.

‘Doubt privately cast’ over Dembélé

Everton are keen on signing Moussa Dembélé this summer, who is set to leave Lyon for free following the expiration of his contract. Dyche has outlined his desire to bring in new attackers during this window but the club is reportedly doubting their ability to compete with other interested parties for Dembélé.

According to Football Insider, no contact has been made between Everton and Dembélé yet, and ‘doubt has been privately cast’ within the Merseyside club over whether they can match offers from others. The Frenchman will depart Lyon after five years, following his initial £20 million signing from Celtic.

Spurs not put off by Pickford situation

A few players are linked with summer exits and a lot of interest has ramped up around Jordan Pickford now the season is over. Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on him, as they are on the market for a Hugo Lloris replacement.