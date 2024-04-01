Everton earn boost ahead of Newcastle clash as Eddie Howe rules out three defenders

Eddie Howe has issued caution over Kieran Trippier's return from injury.

Everton are set to receive a boost for their Premier League game with Newcastle on Tuesday night as Eddie Howe claims his side will be without Kieran Trippier, among others.

While Everton endured last-minute heartbreak to lose 2-1 in added time at Bournemouth, Newcastle fans were ecstatic as Harvey Barnes' long-range strike secured a brilliant comeback as they recovered from 3-1 down to triumph 4-3 in a scintillating game at St. James Park.

However, despite the win, they have suffered a few injury setbacks in recent weeks. Kieran Trippier limped off with a calf issue against Wolves on March 2 and Jamal Lascelles has been ruled out for up to nine months to add to their already extensive injury list. In addition, Anthony Gordon suffered a late sending off which rules him out and Everton will face Newcastle without Sven Botman, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Nick Pope, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson and potentially Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento as well.

Speaking after the win over West Ham, he revealed that key starter Trippier is unlikely to be available. "Kieran is improving. A difficult injury for him. An injury to the calf, one we have to be very careful with and we'd hoped he'd be fit in and around this game but we'll have to wait and see how he goes during this week. He's desperate to be involved, he knows what's at stake for us towards the end of the season and his qualities are obvious. We're desperate to have him back but it has to be at the right time."

He also confirmed that left-back Matt Targett is also out of the game as he has 'a little bit of tendonitis in his Achilles' and centre-back Jamal Lascelles is out for six to nine months with an ACL injury. As a result, it is likely that Newcastle will have to name a rotated side, giving Everton somewhat of a boost as Howe confirmed they will have to use the 'whole squad' for Tuesday's game. "Of course it's quite early to make assessments on injuries but it looks like the whole squad is going to be used and we're going to have to come together and give another big performance."