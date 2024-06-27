Everton earn transfer boost as £40m 'target' turns down Lyon move amid PSR deadline
Everton target Yankuba Minteh has reportedly turned down a move to Lyon as Newcastle United scramble before the PSR deadline.
June 30 is the date for the Profit and Sustainability deadline in which Newcastle need to raise funds to avoid being sanctioned, like Everton were last season. It resulted in two separate points deductions and Eddie Howe will be keen to avoid any issues by selling Minteh before Sunday, and it is said that they are £25m away from doing so.
They were close to doing so as Lyon had agreed a £40m deal for the Feyenoord-loanee, but the attacker declined discussing personal terms as the 19-year-old wanted to remain in the Premier League, it is reported. He has reportedly claimed he won’t be forced into a move. Similar to Everton’s sale of academy graduate Lewis Dobbin, this deal would constitute pure profit for Newcastle which would help to alleviate their issues.
While Everton have been given the edge in this deal because of Minteh’s Premier League favouring, there is also interest from the likes of Brighton, Roma and Borussia Dortmund. However, it is unclear whether Everton’s proposed £17m signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille means they are unable to afford or move for the significantly more expensive Minteh.
A swap deal involving Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked set to push a deal forward but talks involving the striker ended across the past few days, seemingly closing the door on such a deal. The most recent news on June 24 from Fabrizio Romano revealed that Everton were still interested and that Minteh had given priority to Everton over Lyon, but there has been no further developments since.
Signing Minteh would prove to be a masterstroke given the lack of options off either flank. Playing predominately off the right wing, he can feature on either side and it would allow Sean Dyche to simply have more options. The newly re-signed Jack Harrison can also play off either flank and Dwight McNeil was a stalwart on the left-wing last season. Plus, throw in the imminent signing of Iliman Ndiaye and there would be a level of quality at the club that hasn’t existed for years.
