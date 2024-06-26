Manchester United via Getty Imag

Liverpool transfer rumours: The former Man Utd striker believes one of Liverpool’s best players should be a target.

Ex-Manchester United attacker Dwight Yorke believes his former club should be eyeing a shock move for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defender has just one year left on his current deal as Liverpool patiently wait to agree a new contract extension with one of their key players. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both in the same boat and the longer these situations aren’t resolved, the more links and comments we’ll see linking them with moves away.

Real Madrid are one club to reportedly ‘eye’ up Alexander-Arnold as they seek to find a suitable replacement for veteran Dani Carvajal and Liverpool will surely want to tie their academy graduate down as soon as possible. And Yorke believes that a poor season under new manager Arne Slot could result in a potential move away.

Speaking to Best Online Poker Sites, Yorke detailed how United could target a move for the Liverpool star, in what would be a shock deal. "I'm not sure Trent Alexander-Arnold would want to leave Liverpool as it's his boyhood club, but Liverpool will be under transition now Jurgen Klopp has left. Maybe, Alexander-Arnold can evolve as a midfielder under Slot.

"This could be another opportunity where, if Liverpool don't perform under Slot and Alexander-Arnold becomes unhappy, Man United should do everything they can to sign him. I was the first person to suggest that Man United should have signed Leroy Sane started to become frustrated at Man City when he was on the bench frequently, now he's one of the best players in Germany.

“Alexander-Arnold may have a similar opportunity which Man United should pounce on. Obviously, there is history between the clubs and Alexander-Arnold will know that as an Englishman, but it can be an opportunity to look out for."

