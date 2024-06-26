AFP via Getty Images

Euro 2024: The Liverpool defender has been battling for a starting place with two other star names.

Liverpool defender Ibrahim Konate has found himself in another three-way battle for a starting role in France’s side - but an error by Dayot Upamecano may have opened the door.

The margin for error when playing for France is extremely small given the overriding quality in their squad. So far, we’ve seen Arsenal’s William Saliba partner Upamecano at the heart of Didier Deschamps’ defence across all three games. Yet, both have had shaky moments, with the Bayern Munich star clumsily giving a penalty away that gifted Robert Lewandowski the chance to help earn his side a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

France still qualified as group winners but Konate, who lies in waiting, is yet to feature so far. Heading into the knockout stages, they could face the likes of Germany, Spain and Portugal in the difficult side of the draw. Konate was reportedly set to start the game against Poland which could suggest he is on the verge of coming into the side but those links were proven to be false.

Going back to the previous major tournament, Upamecano was also entrusted ahead of Konate in the World Cup final against Argentina but it was roles reversed in the semi-final win over Morocco. Konate was caught in another three-way centre-back battle with the experienced Raphael Varane - while it is Saliba playing that role this time. He managed three appearances to Upamecano’s five and he will be hoping that Deschamps will grant him an opportunity as he did during that run.