Everton are preparing for the start of the new 2025/26 Premier League season

Everton are looking ahead to the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. They waved goodbye to Goodison Park in the last campaign and are now preparing for a new era. David Moyes was brought back as their manager during last term as their replacement for Sean Dyche.

He has since made a positive impression and will want to keep their momentum going. The Toffees have the chance to bring in some more new faces this summer. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed.

Everton keen on Conor Gallagher

According to Football Insider, Everton are in the ‘race’ to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher. League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest. The player is valued at around £50million, according to transfer expert Mick Brown.

Brown has said: “I’m not surprised that there will be interest from Premier League clubs. He’s a top player and he’s shown that for England as well as Chelsea and his other clubs. A lot will depend on where Gallagher sees his future, he has a big year coming up where he’ll want to be playing regularly to break into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

“He joined Atletico for around £40million from Chelsea last year, and it’s going to take a lot more than that to get him away. It’ll take around the £50million mark to make Atletico consider selling him. I’m not sure whether Premier League clubs will be willing to go to those levels for Gallagher.

“But if Atletico do put him on the market, it doesn’t surprise me that Newcastle, Everton and others are looking at Conor Gallagher. Aston Villa are interested as well, because he’s a proven Premier League player. They are in the race. If he does become available, there will be interest in him, there’s no doubt about it.”

Would Conor Gallagher suit Everton?

Everton could see Gallagher as someone to significantly boost their current midfield department. If he joined, he would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park. In addition, he could inject some useful quality into Moyes’ ranks as they look to compete higher up the division next time around.

The 25-year-old moved to Atletico Madrid in 2024. He has since made 50 appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side and has scored four goals. However, his long-term future in Spain is up in the air at this moment in time.

Gallagher rose up through the academy at Chelsea and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. He was loaned out by the Blues as a youngster to Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Brom and Crystal Palace to get some experience under his belt and boost his development. He then went on to play 95 matches for the first-team at Stamford Bridge and found the net on 10 occasions before heading out the exit door overseas for a new challenge.