Everton-linked defender considers contract U-turn after Kenny Tete transfer blow

Everton have been linked with a move for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free agent linked with Everton is reportedly considering extending his future at his most recent club - similar to Kenny Tete.

The Toffees missed out on signing Tete earlier this month. Everton held talks with the right-back over a potential move to Merseyside after his contract at Fulham expired. However, Tete decided to remain at Craven Cottage as he subsequently signed a three-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While manager David Moyes has money to spend to bolster Everton's squad in the summer transfer window, the free agent market will appeal. The Toffees have already splashed out up to £27 million on Thierno Barry from Villarreal, as well as making Charly Alcaraz's move from Flamengo permanent for around £13 million.

Reports have suggested that Nicolás Tagliafico has been on the Blues' radar. Tagliafico is a left-back who has experience in abundance and was part of Argentina's squad that won the 2022 World Cup - starting the 4-2 victory over France in the final.

Tagliafico has spent the past three years at Olympique Lyonnais but his deal has concluded. The 32-year-old has not committed his future to Les Gones, who won an appeal to stay in Ligue 1 last week, having been relegated because of French football financial regulations.

It is suggested by French outlet L'Equipe that the former Ajax defender is now weighing up remaining at Lyon for the 2025-26 season. However, he would have to accept reduced terms, having been one Les Gones' top earners during his previous deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AS Roma, who are part of Everton owners The Friedkin Group's portfolio, have also been credited with an interest.

Everton stance

It is understandable why Everton may want to sign a left-back this summer. As things stand, Vitalii Mykolenko is the only senior recognised option at the club. Mykolenko has been first choice for the majority of his time at the club, making a total of 122 appearances, scoring four goals and three assists. However, the Ukraine international is known for his defensive qualities and has lacked an attacking spark. Moyes could want more of a forward-thinking option to arrive to dovetail with Mykolenko.

Earlier this summer, Everton saw the versatile Ashley Young depart. Young was capable of playing in both full-back positions, as well as on the right-hand side of midfield. However, the veteran - who has now turned 40 - opted against signing a new contract.

Dwight McNeil, who has filled in at left-back previously, is a natural winger who can also operate in the No.10 position.