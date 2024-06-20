Alex Robertson would consider a Fratton Park return - but Manchester City have a significant say. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Everton transfer news: The Australian international has emerged as a unique target for Everton.

Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson who is out of contract this summer.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a strong season at Portsmouth playing 27 times across all competitions as they won League One to earn promotion to the Championship. Set to return to Man City, his future is uncertain as his contract expires on June 30 which opens the door for a potential exit. He would have played more but a nasty hamstring injury curtailed his season in January but he was a key player with 20 starts in 23 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are among a number of Premier League and Championship clubs chasing the signature of Robertson, per FTBL. Robertson is awaiting City’s decision which could see him leave or offered a new deal before being loaned out once again. The latter would surely see him return to Pompey as the Championship would offer a great opportunity for exposure and a platform to improve which would rule him out of a move to Goodison.

His admiration for his former club was clear to see in his end-of-season message to the fans on social media. He wrote: ‘What a pleasure it was to play for Pompey. A massive thank you to the staff, the players and the incredible fans for the support and help in my time at Fratton Park. I loved every minute at the club and I wish everyone the best for the future. PUP.’ It earned countless overwhelmingly positive responses from fans with some claiming he’s the best they’ve seen for a long time at the club.

Despite being born in Scotland, Robertson was eligible to play for Australia and he’s made two appearances since making his debut in 2023. Former Man United assistant Rene Muelensteen previously hailed him as one of their country’s best talents. “We’re blessed with some top midfield talent and in Alex’s case he’s probably best suited in an advanced role. He was excellent at Portsmouth before his injury and has a lot of football ahead of him. We’re very keen to see how he goes next season - it’s important he starts well.