Everton eye move for Southampton winger who netted twice against Liverpool

Everton are scrambling around in the market for an attacking addition.

Everton are reportedly looking to target Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana after continually facing delays in their pursuit of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees have brought in Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan this summer but Sean Dyche is seriously lacking in attacking firepower and the search is on for potential additions at the top end of the pitch.

Gnonto had been the subject of a £15m bid from Everton, but it was promptly rejected by the Yorkshire club who are hell-bent on keeping the 19-year-old. With less than two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season Everton may move onto alternative targets, as they look to target another recently-relegated club in Southampton.

According to the Times, the club is keeping tabs on the Ghanian and are looking to sign him on loan after failing to secure his services during the January window. He instead opted to move to Southampton from Rennes in a deal worth up to £22m but couldn’t help the Saints avoid relegation.

He managed two goals and one assist in 18 appearances, but both goals came on the final day against Liverpool in the exciting end-of-season 4-4 draw after their relegation was already confirmed. So far during pre-season Sulemana hasn’t featured at all under Russell Martin and a move away seems to be on the cards.

Playing off either flank, or down the middle on some occasions, Sulemana boasts pace, skill and the ability to run in behind which makes him a dangerous prospect. It’s unclear how much he would cost given he signed a five-year-deal in January with Southampton.

With Demarai Gray close to agreeing a move away, a winger who can operate off the left flank will be needed, and the 26-year-old is currently in talks with Fulham over a move which could help add funds to their transfer budget which has been restricted massively due to financial issues at the club.