Everton FC transfer news: The most recent poll results have revealed who fans want to sign.

Everton’s window has been more active than many expected but the final few weeks have shined a light on whether they will recruit another midfielder.

Amadou Onana’s exit leaves big shoes to be filled, his £50m move has meant there are some funds available to sign another midfielder for their engine room. More specifically, someone who can play deeper and be more defensively-minded as 34-year-old Idrissa Gueye is the only natural player in that role currently.

The signing of youngster Tim Iroegbunam is a smart deal as he possesses a strong level of potential that saw Unai Emery keep him with the first-team last season but he operates further forward than Onana did and the club are in need of another heading into the season.

Multiple names have been linked such as 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who would be available for a loan this season as the London club have a huge excess of squad players. Touted as someone with a big future, he could be a great option for Dyche to work with as someone who is defensively-minded and physically strong. But links have quietened in recent weeks.

One name that has been popular and consistently linked is Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips who has had a full pre-season under Pep Guardiola. Now 28, he could be available on loan and he would no doubt be a great addition to play in the deeper role.

However, based off our most recent poll at LiverpoolWorld, 39% of users who voted preferred to see Manchester United’s Scott McTominay at the club instead of Phillips, Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra and Juventus’ Weston McKennie. The Scotsman has been valued at £30m which is currently a figure that Everton and Fulham - two interested parties - do not want to match. The Independent has claimed a fee of £25m plus £5m in add-ons could be accepted and the option is there for the Toffees to pursue.

Capable of playing in a deeper role, as well as possessing an ability to get forward, the 27-year-old ranked high for aerials won, interceptions and blocks last season and his seven goals and one assist in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals and non-penalty xG for midfielders in Europe.

His presence, height and experience would be a huge boost for Everton if they want to take another step forward this season and he would automatically become a key player - unlike at United where his place is likely to be reduced with midfield additions targeted.