Liverpool transfer rumours: The midfielder has been a back-up at best this season and could seek first-team football elsewhere.

Liverpool could part ways with Wataru Endo in January if they want, given there is interest in the midfielder from AC Milan.

Despite being a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp, he has fallen down the pecking order with Arne Slot as Ryan Gravenberch has become the first-choice midfielder in the defensive midfield role. Endo, as a result, has had to bide his time on the bench.

His eight appearances so far have totalled just 166 minutes in total, and he’s had just 18 minutes off the bench in the Premier League across five games. The EFL Cup has been his saving grace as he featured for the majority of those fixtures from the start, but he has remained patient in reserve.

Interestingly, it was around this time of the season last year that Endo broke into the team. It took an injury to Alexis Mac Allister in December 2023 to allow the Japan captain to come into the side, and he impressed Klopp, who then used him as a starter for the majority of the season after that.

The issue this time around for Endo is that Slot doesn’t like to rotate across league and the Champions League. He may get more time across December because it is a testing period of relentless football, but enjoying a similar amount of starts as last season looks to be a tall order - unless there is an injury to Gravenberch.

He still has three years left on his deal but, at 31, he may well want to play regular football at the top level while he still can. A summer move is more applicable as he is a great reserve option and it would save them scrambling around in the January window, which is always difficult. Previously, Slot had praised Endo for his ability to come into the side whenever he’s asked and carry out a professional job.

“Every time when we need him – even if it’s for five minutes – he shows up for the team, for his teammates and for himself. Also for that reason he deserves to play tomorrow,” said Slot before their Carabao Cup tie with Brighton. Clearly, there is a respect there and it could translate into more games as the schedule’s intensity increases.