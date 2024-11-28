Everton fans are all saying the same thing about Armando Broja after U21s footage

Getty Images

Everton FC news: The Albanian striker is close to a return and could be a huge boost for Everton.

Everton fans are all saying the same thing about loanee Armando Broja after he returned to action on Monday night.

Broja, 23, is yet to make his debut for the club since signing on loan from Chelsea on deadline day but he is now starting to build up his fitness with appearances in the youth teams. A run out in the u21s defeat to Watford was a first step to breaching the first team.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling in front of goal with no strikes in eight games, Everton’s attack is struggling. Beto has had to bide his time and is yet to start a league game, while last summer’s young signing Youssef Chermiti is still recovering after an operation in the summer. Broja represents a new hope for now as the Chelsea attacker is hungry to prove himself after a few difficult years. While he impressed with Southampton in the 2021/22 season, it has been a struggle ever since due to Chelsea’s squad building and poor planning.

As a result, he has been in career limbo ever since leaving Southampton. Despite that, he remains young and with talent and may have a chance to earn a new lease of life under Sean Dyche. Everton fans are hoping he can do so and they certainly seemed to enjoy the short few clips that were seen on social media this week.

Albanian Football, an account which has championed Broja in recent weeks, posted a short clip with the quote ‘Found this clip from yesterday. This is VINTAGE Broja. The sprint, the turn & the change of pace I can’t wait to watch this guy week in week out again.’ One fan posted a comment saying, ‘His tech is extraordinary for a striker his size’.

While another joked ‘That movement from Broja makes Calvert-Lewin look so lazy’. Having received the ball with a defender marking tightly behind him, he quickly turned and burst past him, showcasing his ability to move quickly with technique and Everton fans will be hoping he can show what he’s made of in the first-team, sooner rather than later.