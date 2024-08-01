Everton follow Chelsea's South American transfer trend by 'targeting' €15m midfielder

Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil defends against Richard Rios of Colombia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Colombian could be a midfield replacement for Amadou Onana.

Everton face stiff competition for the potential signing of Colombia international Richard Rios.

The Palmeiras midfielder is highly-rated and Everton could follow in the footsteps of Chelsea who have targeted multiple players from Brazil’s Serie A league. Rios, 24, has two more years left to run on his current deal and is valued around €10m on Transfermarkt. Chelsea have enjoyed business from the continent in recent times, paying £56m for Estevao Willian, £17m for Kendry Paez and they are set to confirm the signing of Boca Juniors’ Aaron Anselmino.

Given that Amadou Onana was sold for £50m to Aston Villa last month, Sean Dyche is a man short in the engine room. Idrissa Gueye and James Garner are senior options alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure while summer signing Tim Iroegbunam remains a talented youngster to help add depth. Still, another midfielder would help sure up that area of the pitch and Dios would be an age-appropriate and experienced signing that wouldn’t break the bank.

According to reporter Bruno Andrade, Everton will need €15m if they wish to sign Rios from Palmeiras this summer and Leicester City are also said to be keen. His run at the recent 2024 Copa America has seen him thrust into the limelight and he would no doubt be an excellent scalp.

Andrade revealed “There is no information about Richard Rios, who was the main player of Colombia in the Copa América,” he said. “Palmeiras stipulates about €15m to negotiate for him. There are two English clubs at least above Richard Rios, Leicester and Everton. Everton also has an interest in Arthur Melo, former Grêmio, former Juventus. He is leaning on Juventus with Thiago Motta now.

“But for now, Palmeiras put €15m as the minimum value to negotiate Richard Rios. But the idea is to hold to try to sell only at the end of the year, because he is valued. To reiterate, Palmeiras has 70% of the rights, then 14% for Guarani, 6% Flamengo and 10% for the player.” Rios has been a Brazilian league champion twice having developed through Flamengo’s academy. He’s featured 85 times for Palmeiras and has 13 caps for Colombia since making his debut in October 2023. He started five of the six games in the Copa America and he has the potential to be one of the smartest deals Everton will have conducted in a long time.