West Ham United 'close' to agreement for striker leaving Everton star in career limbo

Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The latest transfer news has left one player questioning his future.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks unlikely to be an option for West Ham United after their latest transfer revelation.

Reports have claimed that Borussia Dortmund star Niclas Fullkrug is close to signing for the Hammers as the two clubs are nearing an agreement over the forward. He would be brought in as their number one striking option with both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings in reserve.

That leaves Calvert-Lewin, who has been linked with a move to the London Stadium alongside Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, in limbo over his next career move. He has entered the final year of his current contract which means he is at a crossroads when it comes to his future. Now 27, he has just enjoyed his best season since 2021 but there have been no new reports of contract talks.

Everton reportedly valued him around £30m earlier in the window as Manchester United eyed him as a potential option. However, their signing of Joshua Zirkzee may have also ruled them out of contention over a move. Although, there may be a hint of interest again for Calvert-Lewin given that Rasmus Hojlund has just been ruled out for up to six weeks, missing the start of the new season.

The Toffees have Beto and Youssef Chermiti in reserve for striker options and they too have been linked with a number of forwards across the summer including the likes of Chelsea duo David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja, Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics, to name a few. Yet, without any resolution to the Calvert-Lewin situation, no new players will be added in that position. Either he pens a new deal and he continues as the number one option at a club in which he is well respected and loved or he opts to force a move away in the final month of the window to ensure the club get a respectable fee and that he doesn’t leave for nothing in a year’s time. With four weeks to go in the window, his situation is one that will continue to develop.