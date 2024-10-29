Everton could become Friedkin Group's biggest asset - says football finance expert

Everton takeover news: The future owners of the club could be involved in a big deal before confirming their Everton venture.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has claimed Everton could be the Friedkin Group’s biggest club in their multi-club model.

Everton are awaiting the completion of the proposed takeover, that is still needing Premier League approval. The American group already have the majority shares in AS Roma but there could be a shift in priority, with Everton set to become the ‘top dog’.

Maguire, speaking to TBR, revealed that Everton could leapfrog Roma in terms of importance which comes after TV Play journalist Enrico Camelioclaimed on 23 October that the Friedkins are looking to sell 30 per cent of their stake in Roma.

“I think this is an independent issue from Everton because Friedkin has the resources. One banker once told me that when some people phone him up and ask for £1billion, they give them the £1billion without asking what it’s for. That’s because their credit rating is so good.

“Friedkin is pretty close to being in that group. Going forward, this might indicate that Friedkin has crunched the numbers and realised the potential upside at Everton is greater than at Roma.

“If both clubs end up in the same European competition and he has to make a call, he may think that Everton are the better option and therefore he should start divesting his shares now. It would also suggest that Everton would be the top dog in the multi-club model.”

If Everton are deemed to be at the top of their list, it could result in closer attention, more financial resources and quicker change - given that Roma are now a stable club moving in the right direction. The focus for the Friedkin Group is ensuring a smooth transition from Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore Dock and helping to rebuild the squad and add real quality that has been lacking across the Farhad Moshiri era.