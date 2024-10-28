Supercomputer predicts Liverpool to finish higher in the Premier League after Arsenal draw

George Priestman
By George Priestman

Football Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Liverpool Premier League: The Reds are being tipped for a title charge after their draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal ensured that they continued their strong run of form this season.

It has seen them, so far, beat 10 of the 12 opponents they’ve faced this season in all competitions. One of those was defeat to Nottingham Forest while the other was the draw with Mikel Arteta’s side. Arne Slot has enjoyed a record-breaking start to life as Liverpool boss and many are backing them to be title challengers.

They were in danger of losing again as they were behind for nearly 40 minutes, with Mohamed Salah’s late strike salvaging a point. Glass half-empty football fans will say Arsenal were there for the taking with a few key players and it was a missed opportunity to take all three points. People who fall into the glass half-full camp will call it a good point in what has been a brilliant start overall.

Still, they remain a point behind Manchester City and will be hoping to keep progressing despite a tough run. With still 29 games still to play (which is 76% of the league season) we’ve decided to consult the results of the latest supercomputer from Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE.

Here is how the weekend’s results affected the latest predicted table.

20th - Ipswich Town

25 Points.

19th - Southampton

25 Points.

18th - Leicester City

33 Points.

17th - Wolves

36 Points.

16th - Everton

39 Points.

16.2% chance of relegation.

15th - Crystal Palace

43 Points.

14th - Fulham

48 Points

13th - Brentford

48 Points

12th - Bournemouth

48 Points.

11th - Nottingham Forest

50 Points.

10th - West Ham United

51 Points

56 Points.

58 Points.

61 Points.

62 Points.

65 Points.

69 Points.

75 Points.

10.9% chance of winning the title.

79 Points.

26.3% chance of winning the title.

84 Points.

59.7% chance of winning the title.

