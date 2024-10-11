Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team news: The return of one player from injury will potentially help them solve one selection issue.

Everton are set to welcome back defender Nathan Patterson to their line-up which should help Sean Dyche fix his midfield issue.

The Scotsman has been out of action since April, missing the European Championships in the summer. Recent appearances for the U21s have allowed him to get back up to pace and he has re-joined full squad training over the international break - and a return is near according to the Athletic, after completing 90 minutes.

His return is welcome due to the fact Everton have struggled at right-back due to Seamus Coleman’s injury and Ben Godfrey’s departure in the summer. Ashley Young has struggled in that role and James Garner has had to be drafted in to play there in recent weeks, taking him away from his favoured position in midfield.

And that is exactly where Patterson’s return can help. Sean Dyche was asked about his midfield options and who his best two could be over three weeks ago at a press conference but it was clear he was still torn on a set ‘first-choice’ pairing. “The legs of Doucoure. Mangala with his know-how. Tim (Iroegbunam) has done great but he’s still young.

“People forget he’s probably been thrust into a situation where he probably wouldn’t have played as much as he has done. So we’ve got to be careful. He will do great and keep developing. Mangala is slightly more rounded and experienced. He did very well. Douc too with his energy and legs.”

Recent games have seen Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Doucoure start in midfield. There’s also Tim Iroegbunam and Idrissa Gueye who lie in waiting but Garner was a key starter in midfield last season and the sooner he returns to the starting line-up, the better. Mangala offers the most natural positioning in the defensive midfield role and Garner could bring quality and energy alongside him.

With Dwight McNeil now finding a home in the attacking midfield role just ahead of a midfield two, it stands to reason that it will remain a double-pivot. The good news for Dyche is that he has options whereas previously it wasn’t the case. The bad news is that he can’t spend too much deliberating on who should play there given they have a favourable run of fixtures on the horizon. Garner is tried and tested and alongside either Mangala or Gueye (who he had a solid relationship with last season) makes sense with Iroegbunam and Doucoure as great options off the bench at contrasting stages of their respective careers.