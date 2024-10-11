Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool face a testing run after the international break as they travel to face Arsenal away - but the hosts may be without Bukayo Saka.

The England star limped off in the UEFA Nations League defeat to Greece at Wembley early in the second half, being replaced by Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

Speaking after the game, manager Lee Carsley gave a quick update on the situation ahead of their next game with Finland. "He is being assessed,” Carsley said. “Obviously in the build up to the first goal, I think you could see he felt something in his leg." Saka has started all seven of Arsenal’s league games this season, making seven assists in as many games and being a shining light for Mikel Arteta’s side who sit a point behind Arne Slot’s Reds. The Gunners are already without Martin Odegaard, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and both Ben White and Jurrien Timber missed out in the win over Southampton before the break. And if Saka is absent for the game, it would certainly give Liverpool the edge given he has been their best attacker this season.

For Arsenal, they face Bournemouth on October 19 before welcoming Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League a few days later before Liverpool arrive at the Emirates. It is clear Saka will not be able to feature in all three games after the break after this injury concern, making it a developing situation for their top-of-the-table clash on October 27.

Seen limping away after the match, he is unlikely to feature in the second game for Carsley and while we wait the outcome of the injury, it is said to be a muscle compliant. For the Reds, Alexis Mac Allister was a doubt for Argentina prior to the game after he was reportedly training on his own. He was fit enough to make the bench for the clash with Venezuela, but he didn’t feature in the 1-1 draw.