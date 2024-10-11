Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The news from the international break so far could favour a change for Liverpool.

Arne Slot has been fixated on consistent team selections at the start of his Liverpool career but one position may change after the international break.

After using a very similar starting XI across all of their games so far, Slot has been very faithful to the performing players so far. It has helped to build a certain level of consistency and rhythm has resulted in their strong start - that could soon change for two reasons.

The first being the news that Alexis Mac Allister is currently a doubt for Argentina’s first international clash against Venezeula and his minutes look set to be managed across the break. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has spoken about him training separately for now, hinting that he may not be available to feature. “Alexis is training differently,” he said, “Let’s see if he is ready for the first game.” “For now he has not been able to train with us and we will make the decision if he is part of the squad or the bench. But today it is difficult for him. I think we have to take care of him. He is a boy who comes with a lot of games and today the situation is like this.” Taking care is what fans want to hear but there is a very suitable backup lying in waiting - and Lee Carsley has just called him up to the England squad. "Curtis Jones would be up there with the most talented players I've worked with,” he said at his latest press conference ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League games.

"He's got everything you need as a midfielder. He can run, very fast, powerful, can score, can assist, he can defend, he can take the ball. All he needs is opportunity." Jones’ inclusion was only a matter of time given how Carsley has championed players he coached at youth level. Levi Colwill and Angel Gomes have featured so far and Jones could be in line for some minutes off the bench. Regardless, Liverpool’s packed fixture list, starting with Chelsea on October 20 will mean Slot will need everyone at 100% and with Mac Allister not 100% and set to make the long journey back just a few days before such a big game, Jones’ England involvement and lack of travelling could give him the edge.