Everton could have been handed a boost as Crystal Palace have confirmed they will be without a key player.

Crystal Palace’s unfortunate injury luck could provide a glimmer of hope for Everton as they fight to avoid slipping into the bottom three in the Premier League.

The Toffees have just two wins in their last ten matches and are narrowly keeping their heads above the drop zone. They are currently 17th in the table, level on points with Nottingham Forest, but ahead only on goal difference.

Everton’s next seven matches could make or break their season and the first hurdle comes in the form of Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson has provided a fitness update on his squad and the absence of Wilfried Zaha could be the difference between a crucial three points or a tough set-back for the Blues.

Crystal Palace vs Everton fitness update

The Eagles winger picked up a groin injury against Leicester City at the start of the month and was taken off just before half-time. Palace are also without Nathaniel Clyne, Vicente Guaita and Nathan Ferguson due to other injury problems.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t recovered anybody since last time, but we haven’t lost anybody either,” Hodgson said during his pre-match press conference.

“Nathaniel Clyne, we’re hoping will get onto the training field next week. We also hope to get Wilf [Zaha] back next week. They’re two things to look forward to, but not for this game.”

Zaha is naturally a huge miss for Crystal Palace as the club’s top appearance maker and goalscorer in Premier League history. He is also the second highest goalscorer for the Eagles this season, having contributed six goals and three assists.

Hodgson thinks extremely highly of the Ivorian, who has enjoyed two separate stints with Palace. After initially leaving in 2013, Zaha rejoined the Eagles two years later and has been committed to them ever since.

Back in 2018, Hodgson described the winger as a 'game-changernd likened him to Premier League greats Harry Kane and Eden Hazard.

Everton’s fight for survival

Everton are also dealing with their fair share of injury woes. The likes of Andros Townsend, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman are currently sidelined for the Toffees, so they will be hoping to utilise their remaining options this weekend against Crystal Palace.