Everton have already shown smart transfer plan with £42m summer spend

Jake O'Brien has signed for Everton. Picture: Everton FC | Everton FC

Everton FC transfer news: Sean Dyche has welcomed four new players this summer.

Everton’s four summer additions all have one thing in common and it could be a sign that their transfer plans are on the right track after the past eight years of struggle.

The Farhad Moshiri era promised to help carry the club forward after the early part of the 2010’s and after over £500m spent on deals from 2016 to 2023 - it is nothing less than shocking that the club found themselves in a far worse place than when they began spending.

To make matters worse, Everton actually have raised the fourth-highest amount of money from player sales across the past 10 Premier League seasons with €650m and the poor running of the club left them fighting relegation for three years straight as well as facing point and financial sanctions.

However, on a more positive note, their current transfer plan looks to be on a clearer path. Having acquired Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Jake O’Brein so far, there has been one thing that ties them all together - their ages. The average age of all four players is 23 and while Lindstrom has arrived on loan, it shows a clear plan for the present - and the future.

Ndiaye and Lindstrom look set to be starters from the first game of the season given their pedigree and Everton’s weakness in attack. While O’Brein was a regular figure for Lyon last season, he will have to bide his time as James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite formed one of the best partnerships in the league last season, conceding the fourth-least goals in total.

Then there’s Iroegbunam. The 19-year-old midfielder is highly-rated and has a lot of potential but his lack of experience means he is unlikely to be a starter, even with Amadou Onana’s departure to Aston Villa.

James Garner and Idrissa Gueye are likely to start the new campaign while the club search for a viable replacement in midfield that could come in the form of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (loan) or 20-year-old rising star Habib Diarra - and signing the latter would be another example of their transfer plan.