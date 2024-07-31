Scottish club eye 19-year-old Sunderland wonderkid who Everton have scouted

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Everton have already looked at the Sunderland defender.

Kilmarnock are reportedly looking to secure a loan deal for Everton ‘target’ and Sunderland defender Oliver Bainbridge.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated and has impressed for Sunderland’s U21 side in recent times - but he is yet to make an appearance for the first-team or in senior football. However, he has just one year left on his current deal which is why Everton have been monitoring the defender.

Although, the Black Cats hold the option to extend the contract by another year and are expected to do so if not already triggered. Bainbridge is said to be keen to play first-team football after impressing and Everton sent scouts to watch him in March, according to reports.

Capable of playing on either side of defence, he played predominately at left-back last season as Sunderland enjoyed a fantastic run as they reached the Premier League 2 play-off final before eventually losing to Tottenham. They produced some brilliant victories including beating Wolves 4-1 in the Last 16, beating West Ham 8-6 on penalties as well as edging Reading 4-3 after extra-time in an epic encounter.

Bainbridge is a unique profile standing 1.90m tall at full-back and academy manager Robin Nicholls was overjoyed when he penned a new deal last June, as he told the club website: "It is great news that Ollie has committed his future to the club for the next few seasons.

"He is someone who has displayed strong performance and potential throughout last season and is always looking to develop himself as a player. This contract is a reflection of the hard work that he and his family have put in for several years now."

