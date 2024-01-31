Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for midfielder Andre Trindade last summer, only for them to eventually land on four other midfielders instead.

Over £150m was spent to refresh Jurgen Klopp's engine room and, as it stands, the four signings have been great successes as Liverpool are firing on all cylinders and rotating the side at will and still achieving strong results. But a summer move for the Brazilian proved to be a no-go, as he stayed loyal to Fluminense and their Copa Liberatores campaign.

At the time of the summer window, the Brazilian season was halfway through and his side were going strong in the biggest competition in South America. He helped his side to win the competition for the first time in the club's history, playing 120 minutes in a gruelling game against Boca Juniors. Reports of Liverpool's interest were rife at the time and it looked like a deal could be done; a bid of around £25m was submitted and rejected by the club, according to the club's president Mario Bittencourt.

Since then, Liverpool have seemingly moved on and other clubs have been linked - namely, Fulham. They seemed close to agreeing a deal for the start of the January window and, according to Bittencourt, their bid was far below the bid received from Liverpool. “We had an offer for André of €30m from Liverpool and we said ‘no’ because we had agreed with the player that we wanted to win the Libertadores. Since then, we’ve had a second offer, from an English club, for well under €30m, which we turned down because we felt it was below what Fluminense expects for the player."