Everton FC news: One player has quietly been in great form and ranks among the best in the league for one metric.

After four straight defeats in the league Everton’s season has been full of negativity thus far but there are two players experiencing contrasting seasons - one playing better than ever and one who could exit the starting eleven for good.

As Sean Dyche stares down the barrel of a loaded gun that is a frustrated and demoralised fanbase, he can take few positives from his side. They were the fourth-best defence in the league last season but they have achieved an alarming record after conceding three-plus goals in each of their last four league games - which is the first time they have done so since April 1936.

There is a chance for some joy as they welcome Southampton to Goodison Park in the EFL Cup fourth-round on Tuesday night, a competition in which they were one penalty away from a semi-final place last season. Another small nugget of positivity they can hold on to is the form of Dwight McNeil. While Iliman Nidaye is the more eye-catching forward, McNeil consistently finds a way to create.

In fact, McNeil has created more chances (17) and more big chances (five) than any other player in the Premier League this season. That figure is typically dominated by the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard which shows how well he’s started. He has also managed two goals and two assists in five games - which means he has already achieved 40% of the goal contributions he managed last season (10) and there is an end product building alongside the chances created.

His ability to deliver from set-pieces is underrated as Everton were one of the most effective teams from free-kicks and corners last season - and we saw a brilliant delivery for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal at Villa Park. Also his solo run and strike for the opener was a brilliant reminder of his directness and his ability to drift into central areas and interchange with Ndiaye is working well.

On the other hand, Michael Keane is experiencing a contrasting campaign. His record when starting under Dyche is extremely poor and these four games have only rubberstamped the idea that he is a liability at the back. They’ve won just two of the 19 games he’s started since Dyche arrived and conceded on average over two goals a game.

Jarrad Branthwaite isn’t far from returning but summer signing Jake O’Brien is waiting in the wings for a chance to impress - an opportunity that could arise against Southampton in the cup. One decent outing could help him fill that void until Branthwaite is back up to full speed.