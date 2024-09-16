Simon Jordan singles out Everton player who was 'appalling' in Villa defeat

Getty Images

Everton FC news: The Everton defender was making his fourth start of the season, matching last season’s total for the entire league campaign.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Jordan slammed Everton defender Michael Keane for his ‘appalling’ defending for Aston Villa’s first goal during their 3-2 comeback.

It was another heartbreak for Everton fans as they watched their side squander another two-nil lead, this time to Unai Emery’s Villa side who snatched victory in the 76th minute when Jhon Duran rifled in an early ‘goal of the season’ contender to settle the game. However, Sean Dyche’s will be kicking themselves for not holding on and not taking a few of their chances while they were ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa’s first goal saw Ollie Watkins open his account for the season but the ease at which he rose over Keane was worrying and far too easy. It was a moment that has been highly criticised by Jordan when speaking on TalkSPORT during their Monday review of the weekend’s action as he shared a similar view to former Arsenal defender Martin Keown.

“All performances have a story behind them, a sending off in the first game of the season, Bournemouth was a capitulation, but this was something different. It was appalling defending from Keane for the first, appalling defending. Every time you put him in that side, that side capitulates. Ollie Watkins had no business winning that ball at the back post.”

After that game, which was Keane’s fourth start of the league season, he has matched his entire tally for last year. Jarrad Branthwaite’s continued absence is a worry for fans as he began 35 games during the previous campaign and was instrumental in them chalking up the fourth-best defensive record. He is back training with the squad but will be eased back in and it will likely take a few weeks for that to happen.

What is alarming is his record at Everton under Dyche; in 19 starts, he’s won two, drawn five and lost 12. That’s resulted in 11 points from a possible 57, conceding 44 goals and conceding an average of 2.3 goals a game and with only two clean sheets during that time, they point to him being a real liability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One possible fix is summer signing Jake O’Brien. Signed from Lyon, he has only featured in the EFL Cup win over Doncaster Rovers and managed 26 minutes off the bench in the defeat to Villa. He managed 27 starts for Lyon last season and even netted in the Coupe de France final against Paris Saint-Germain in a two-one defeat. A cup tie against Southampton will give Sean Dyche the chance to start the Irish centre-back and a strong performance could open the door for a start in the league this weekend against Leicester City.