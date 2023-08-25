The Everton youngster offers a very different skillset and threat and it may be needed to earn their first points of the season.

Everton head into their game against Wolves with plenty of problems on and off the pitch, but one solution to their current issues could be utilising Lewis Dobbin from the start.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil out of action, and new signing Jack Harrison not ready for action yet, there is a hole at the top of the pitch.

The 20-year-old is a talented forward who earned plenty of minutes during pre-season under Sean Dyche and he may be a way to unlock their faltering attack. He came off the bench against Villa and completed three out of his five dribbles and managed one key pass and he can certainly offer something more creative.

Summer incomings Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti are yet to start - although this weekend could be a perfect opportunity against winless Wolves for them to come into the fray - and Dobbin could be a wildcard option for Dyche to play in an attacking role behind a central striker.

That will likely be Neal Maupay; the Frenchman started the first game against Fulham with Calvert-Lewin starting against Aston Villa, but with the latter out injured, it will be interesting to see who starts up front.

Dyche was coy with his response at the press conference as to whether Chermiti was fit enough to start, as he refused to give anything away. Still, the point still stands. Whoever is to play up front, they may benefit from having a creative, more direct attacker directly behind them, such as Dobbin.

He scored a fine solo goal during pre-season against AC Monza that saw him pick up the ball, drive towards goal and fire off a fine curling shot into the corner - it’s the type of goal that doesn’t get scored in this Everton squad.

Last season saw Dobbin enjoy 54 appearances on loan at Derby, where he scored five times and assisted on six occasions which offered vital experience at the right age.

Even if he plays off the right wing, which he did at times last season, it would free up space in the middle to play a mixture of three from James Garner, Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye.

At least it offers something different, and Dobbin recently spoke on his keeness to get into the side and start making an impact.

Dobbin told EvertonTV: “On a personal note, it’s a positive to be getting more minutes in the Premier League.

“But as a team, and as a collective, we were not at it against Aston Villa. We’ve got to go into this week with our heads held high and hopefully go again.

“Obviously, the main thing is the result and how the team has performed. So that was disappointing. But on a personal note, I didn’t feel out of place when I was out there. That’s a positive. But now I need to keep improving and getting more minutes.”