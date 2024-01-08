The Manchester United midfielder is set to earn minutes out on loan and Everton is a potential destination.

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is reportedly set to sign on loan for one of either Everton or Sevilla during the January transfer window.

Mejbri, 20, joined United's academy as a 16-year-old in 2019 from Monaco and went on to star for the U18 and U23 sides and he made his debut against Wolves as a 18-year-old in 2021. Currently, he has 12 appearances for the first-team and is ready for more minutes.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it stands, he's played nine times for Erik Ten Hag's side this season and started four games across the league, Champions League and the EFL Cup, playing a number of positions from central midfield to out wide on either flank, netting one goal in the process in the 3-1 home defeat to Brighton.

According to the Guardian, he is set to earn a loan move away until the end of the season at either Everton or Sevilla. Mejbri has been a regular in Ten Hag's matchday squads but with the club out of Europe and the Carabao Cup, minutes will be even more difficult to come by. United also recently triggered a clause to extend his deal at the club until 2025 and after previously rejecting a chance to join Besiktas on loan in the summer, he is now set for a move away.

Everton could offer a nurturing environment as Sean Dyche is certainly light on players who can play on both wings, as well as in the middle. He could offer a versatility that can help rest certain players and he brings a high level of energy which is required to be a part of Dyche's set-up.

He impressed on loan at Birmingham City last season where he featured 41 times in total across the league and FA Cup, scoring once and providing six assists and he would be someone who could add depth at Goodison Park and a new dynamic. Everton's finances mean they have had to utilise the loan and free agent market in recent windows and Mejbri is another potential loanee who could make his mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans will famously remember Gary Neville's comments on Mejbri from United's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in 2022; the ex-defender praised the youngster for his energy and aggression after coming on against Jurgen Klopp's side. “It takes a young kid to come on and show the rest of them how to sprint for the ball and put a challenge in,” said former United full-back Neville at the time. “I'm actually proud of him! Maybe he doesn't like the idea of Liverpool players passing it round him. I wish the rest of them were the same.”