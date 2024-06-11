Everton 'in talks' over £19m-rated forward but there is one major problem

Getty Images

Transfer news: Everton are reportedly looking at the Chelsea forward who is deemed surplus to requirements.

Everton are reportedly in talks to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja but they face one major stumbling block.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by the London club, he looks set to leave this summer. Chelsea need to raise funds to ensure their finances are in check and despite Broja being an academy graduate, he has failed to progress in the first-team across the past few seasons.

The Albanian forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham but failed to find the net in the eight appearances he was granted. Mauricio Pochettino awarded him with just six starts in the league and now Everton, according to the Athletic, are looking to move forward with a deal. However, there are a few clear issues for the Toffees regarding the move.

Firstly, Chelsea are in no rush to agree terms with anyone for Broja before the European Championships, meaning any deal would have to occur in July or August. That bodes well with Everton as they can’t physically do the deal until they raise the necessary funds but the report claims Dominic Calvert-Lewin may have to leave in order for that move to be completed. Even then, there are a ‘whole host’ of clubs in the conversation for the 22-year-old.

Blessed with terrific pace and height, Broja is a unique make-up as a striker and enjoyed his best spell at Southampton on loan during the 2021/22 season. He managed nine goals in all competitions as a 19-year-old as he demonstrated a high level of quality in his all-round play and his ability to devastate in one v one situations. However, injuries have been his downfall; an ACL injury put his career on hold the following season which stunted his progress but the quality remains there.