The club posted a picture of the midfielder on their Twitter with Davies expected back for pre-season.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has returned to training after nearly six months out through injury.

The 23-year-old hasn’t played since Novermber after a succession of injuries led to surgery.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davies picked up a knee injury during the Toffee’s 0-0 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in November, which looked set to keep him sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

But a string of other injuries during his recovery forced the midfielder to undergo hamstring surgery in January and he was ommitted from Everton’s 25-man squad submission for the second part of the season.

Everton announced on their Twitter on Thursday that Davies had returned to training, posting a picture of the midfielder with the caption ‘Back in training: TD26.’

Although there is no chance of a return towards the end of this campaign - which would not matter anyway as he is not registered to play - Davies’ return to training should be a welcome pickup for an Everton side in need of a morale boost.

Davies is a massive part of the squad and has risen through the ranks at Goodison. His passion for the club as a lifelong Everton fan means he understands Toffees’ fans more than most at the club, and his determination to keep Everton up will effect his teammates - even if only on the Finch Farm Turf.

Davies keen to impress idol Lampard

Davies is yet to have the chance to make an impression on manager Frank Lampard, who replaced Rafa Benitez while the midfielder was out injured.

Speaking to Soccerbible in February, Davies said he had learned a lot despite racking up just 311 minutes in all competitions but has found it difficult to deal with his injuries.

“It’s been one of my most unfortunate years on the pitch, and not my best due to the injuries,” Davies said.

“But I’ve learnt so much from it: how to deal with myself, how I think in difficult situations, watching the team.

“It’s like I’ve been taken out of the kitchen and I’m watching everyone else cook. You can see what things are going well and what things maybe when you’re back you’d like to try and improve.

“And the manager that’s come in now has been great with me. He spoke with me and made me feel part of it.”

Everton fans will be hoping his presence in training can help to lift spirits as Frank Lampard’s side battle for Premier League survival.