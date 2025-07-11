Everton and Wolves 'interested' in Greece international as meeting with agent held in London
Everton have been linked with a move for a new right-back after missing out on Kenny Tete.
The Toffees were in talks with the Dutchman over a potential free transfer to Merseyside. Tete was out of contract at Fulham and Everton boss David Moyes was keen to improve his defensive options. However, Tete instead decided to extend his stay at Fulham by signing a three-year contract.
The right full-back position is one that the Blues want to bolster in the summer transfer window, having also been linked with Kyle Walker before he left Manchester City to join Premier League rivals Burnley.
But it is suggested that Everon could look to Europe to bring in a fresh option. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Moyes’ side are in the reckoning to sign Georgios Vagiannidis of Greek side Panathinaikos.
Vagiannidis is a regular starter for the Athens-based club and has twice helped them win the Greek Cup, while they finished second in the table last season and have made it into the Champions League qualifiers. He has also been capped five times for Greece and had a spell at Italian giants Inter Milan earlier in his career.
It is reported that Portuguese champions Sporting CP are also interested and their sporting director, Bernardo Morais Palmeiro, held a meeting with Vagiannidis’ representatives in London.
But Everton are said to be in the running as well as an Italian side. Panathinaikos reportedly value Vagiannidis at £13 million (€15 million) but the idea of £8.6 million plus add-ons of £1.7 million has been mooted. In addition, another Portuguese newspaper Record suggests that Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen.
Will Everton sign Vagiannidis?
Right-back is a position that Moyes wants to bolster, despite having options.
After returning as Everton manager in January, Moyes made the decision to deploy Jake O’Brien in a full-back position. O’Brien had barely featured in the first half of the season under previous manager Sean Dyche. Despite being a towering centre-back by trade, O’Brien was excellent in the full-back role. However, the Republic of Ireland international may want more opportunities in his favoured position heading into the 2025-26 season.
Moyes was delighted club captain Seamus Coleman committed his future to another year at Everton. However, the fans’ favourite has been hampered by injury problems over the past couple of years and is not regarded as a regular starter.
Everton do have Nathan Patterson on their books. The Scot has endured a frustrating three-and-a-half years since joining the Toffees from Rangers. He arrived as an encouraging prospect but he’s too had fitness problems. Patterson made only two league start in the second half of the campaign under Moyes.
Ashley Young was a highly reliable and respected figure and, despite now turning 40, was offered a new contract to stay at Everton. However, Young opted to depart the Toffees.
