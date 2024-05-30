The Japanese midfielder could be a fine acquisition for Everton.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka this summer according to reports in Japan.

Tanaka has starred for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2.Bundesliga this season as they came third and reached the German cup final, losing out 4-0 to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. He’s also a consistent performer for Japan, netting eight times in just 26 games from central midfield.

Unfortunately for Tanaka, he missed out on the end of the season which included the cup final and their play-off final defeat to Bochum on penalties. With another year in the second tier of German football he may aim for pastures new and play at a far higher level, according to the latest reports from Japan (Hochi).

The report states that Tanaka is the subject of extensive interest after impressing last season and with just a year left on his current deal, he could be snapped up this summer. Also interested, however, are Bayern Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach, Mainz and Leeds. Not only was he a standout performer, he managed an 89.6% pass accuracy rate on top of his seven goals and three assists in the league. He’s also managed four goals in his last five caps for Japan and plays alongside Liverpool’s Wataru Endo and is certainly someone who would bring a new dynamic to the club after Andre Gomes and Dele Alli’s departures. Plus, eagle-eyed fans will remember that Tanaka was the player for Japan in the 2022 World Cup who scored the controversial goal against Spain in the group stages. The contentious decision saw VAR analyse whether the ball had gone out of play just before Tanaka was on hand to apply the finish from close-range.