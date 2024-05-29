Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Feyenoord star.

Bolo Zenden has told Liverpool fans that Arne Slot should look to sign Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida this summer.

Geertruida has been linked with a move the past few months and he was one of Slot’s most trusted and dependable players that he developed. Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan also reiterated this point last week on a BBC podcast: “Arne just believed in him from day one and I think he is hoping he can do the same at Liverpool.”

Capable of playing full-back, centre-back and even in defensive midfield, Geertrudia has just one year left on his current deal and is certainly someone who could be signed this summer to help Slot transition more easily into his new club setting.

Zenden, speaking to OLBG, claimed that Slot should look to bring Geertrudia to Anfield as he would be the best possible signing from Feyenoord this summer. “There’s a few players at Feyenoord that have had a good season, there’s a few that could transmit the message of the manager into the team. But I also think that you don’t have to bring in too many players that you know from your club or your league.

“But there's probably three players that stand out a bit as we reach the end of the season, Quentin Timber, a midfielder, who is the brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber. There's also Mats Wieffer, who's also a midfielder.

“Another one guy is Lutsharel Geertruida, who's the captain for Feyenoord. He can actually play in three different positions, which means centre back, right back, or as a holding midfielder. Geertruida would be the best player to sign from the current squad that Slot would consider bringing to Anfield.”

