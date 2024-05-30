The former Liverpool midfielder failed to leave a mark the last time he was in England but Everton could offer him a second chance.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing former Liverpool-flop Arthur Melo on loan this summer.

The Toffees have already waved goodbye to Dele Alli and Andre Gomes and confirmed the one-year-extension for Idrissa Gana Gueye after his terrific end to the season. However, with reports circulating that they will need to sell one of their key assets, Amadou Onana’s future looks continually ominous.

Losing him would be a big blow as it would significantly weaken their engine room and sourcing low-cost replacements is currently the name of the game for Everton. They benefitted greatly from loans last season as Jack Harrison was a key figure on the right wing starting the majority of league games, while Arnaut Danjuma was a good option off the bench despite his lack of form. Arthur arriving on loan would certainly fulfil all the requirements for a low-cost deal.

Arthur is being targeted for a loan move, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, with Everton and West Ham United having expressed interest in the midfielder. He has spent the season on loan at Fiorentina from Juventus and played 74 minutes in the loss to Olympiakos in the Europa Conference League final last night. Despite the defeat, his loan was a complete contrast from the one season he spent in England with Liverpool.

Whereas he made 48 appearances and registered two goals and four assists in all competitions, injuries ensured he played just 13 minutes under Jurgen Klopp. It was a hugely underwhelming loan spell but the midfielder claims he is in the ‘form of his life’ and has unfinished business with England.