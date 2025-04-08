David Hancko. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Everton, Bayern Leverkusen and Juventus are all reportedly interested in signing the Feyenoord defender.

Everton have been linked with one of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot’s trusted lieutenants.

Slot moved to the Reds last summer from Feyenoord. At the Dutch club, he had success by winning the Ededivisie and the KNVB Cup. A key player during the Rotterdam-based side’s glory was David Hancko. The defender moved to Feyenoord from Sparta Prague for €6 million in 2022. Capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back, Hancko has made a total of 134 appearances, scoring 15 goals and recording 12 assists.

After Slot joined Liverpool, Hancko was tentatively linked with a switch. However, Atletico Madrid were keen on the Slovakia international but they did not meet Feyenoord’s price tag. Speaking on the SFZ Podcast, Hancko said: "They had a certain budget for me and in the end they did not agree with Feyenoord regarding the finances. Atletico Madrid were closer. But Feyenoord did not want to let me go for an amount less than what they had in mind."

With Feyenoord third in the Eredivisie table, Hancko could be eyeing an exit this summer. It has been suggested that Everton are one club who have shown an interest. According to Foot Mercato, the Toffees have ‘made inquiries’ about signing the 27-year-old. Juventus have been long-standing admirers but are in a precarious financial situation. Meanwhile, current Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are said to be keen and will be able to offer Champions League football.

Hancko is under contract at Feyenoord until the summer of 2028. Transfermrkt values his current price tag at £27 million.

Will Everton sign David Hancko?

David Moyes is set to conduct a significant squad revamp at Everton in the summer transfer window. There are currently 11 players out of contract, while it is feasible that Moyes could well look for others under contract to depart.

Everton are likely to be in the market for a new left-back. As things stand, Vitalii Mykolenko is the only senior recognised option. The Toffees could also look to strengthen in central defence, with Michael Keane’s deal coming to a close and is likely to depart.

Jarrad Branthwaite could also attract interest once again, with Everton turning down two bids from Manchester United last summer. If Branthwaite was to be sold then he would require replacing, although Moyes has insisted any club will need a ‘big bag of money’ to sign the cultured left-footer.

The Blues are expected to have more money to spend, with their situation much improved when it comes to meeting Premier League profit and sustainability rules. But Everton will still be prudent when it comes to their business they conduct.

Moyes admitted after he returned to the Everton hot seat that he wanted to sign ‘elite players’ ahead of moving to the club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season. Hancko would fall into that category but the offer of European football elsewhere could appeal. Given the Blues will also need to add to their attacking options and midfield, such a significant outlay on a defender may be something they’re reluctant to do.